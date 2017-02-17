Distinguished alumni sought for award

Local education leaders are looking for nominees for the 2017 class of Crittenden County Schools Distinguished Alumni Awards, which will be presented this fall. Both living and posthumous awards will be given.
Nominations may be made through April 15, and winners will be determined by educational, professional and communities service accomplishments. The five-member selection panel will announce the winners before the end of the year.
Anyone can make a nomination, but recipients of the award must have graduated high school from a Crittenden County. Applications are available online by following this link.
Any nominee not inducted will be considered by the committee for three years after the initial nomination is submitted. They will not need to be renominated until after that three years is up.