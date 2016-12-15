YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Courthouse closed at lunchtime Friday
Crittenden County Courthouse will be closed Friday from noon until 1 p.m. to accommodate the annual Christmas dinner for county workers, This means driver’s testing on Friday will be from 1 to 2 p.m.
Crittenden Press Online
12/15/2016 08:00:00 AM
