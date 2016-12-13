Gift Idea: Season Tickets CCHS Basketball

Crittenden County fans can purchase basketball season tickets and save big money on admission to home basketball games.
Season tickets are available at the general admission gate during any home varsity basketball game or by contacting a member of the coaching staff.
Adult season tickets are $30. That is a savings of $50 off regular admission price.
Season tickets for students are only $10, which is a substantial savings over the gate price, which is anticipated to be $5 across the board this season.
Email Coach Denis Hodge to Order Season Tickets