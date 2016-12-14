Ky. 723 now re-opened to traffic

UPDATE
Ky. 723 in Crittenden County between Deer Creek Church Road and Ky. 838 has re-opened to traffic.
ORIGINAL POST
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of Ky. 723 in western Crittenden County starting Monday.
Ky. 723 will be closed at Crittenden County mile-point 5.15 to allow repairs to a box culvert that carries Belmar Branch under the roadway. This closure is along Ky. 723 between Deer Creek Church Road and Ky. 838. This is along Ky. 723 north of Salem about 5 miles north of the Crittenden-Livingston County line.
The culvert was damaged during flash flooding back in the summer. A crew will be driving sheet piling around the culvert to provide erosion protection and making repairs to the concrete structure.
The roadway at this site is expected to close at approximately 8 a.m. on Monday. Due to the placement of heavy equipment in the roadway to facilitate the work, Ky. 723 is expected to remain closed until around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
There will be no marked detour. However, passenger vehicle traffic may self-detour via Deer Creek Church Road. Trucks should use an appropriate state route.