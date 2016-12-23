Princeton couple injured in Ky. 365 crash

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a one vehicle, injury collision that occurred on Ky. 365, approximately 11 miles east of Marion in Crittenden County.
The preliminary investigation reveals that Amelia Farthing, 69, of Princeton was operating a 2006 Ford Escape northbound on Ky. 365 with her husband, Joseph Farthing, 80, of Princeton as a passenger. For unknown reasons, Farthing ran off of the right side of roadway and traveled down an earth embankment before overturning. The vehicle came to final rest on the passenger side.
Amelia Farthing was transported by Crittenden County EMS to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Ind. Joseph Farthing was flown from the scene by Air Evac Lifeteam to Deaconess Hospital.
Crittenden County EMS, Mattoon Volunteer Fire Department, Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department and Air Evac Lifeteam assisted at the scene.