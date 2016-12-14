.

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Deer Creek live Nativity still growing after 45 years

Mark Bryant, the former Marion City Administrator accused of criminal wrongdoing, has agreed to a plea deal on three felony charges and is facing six years in prison. Standing alongside his attorney Don Thomas of Benton during a pretrial hearing last Thursday in Crittenden Circuit Court, the defendant changed his original plea of not guilty to guilty based on a recommended sentence by special prosecutor Raymond McGee.

For more on this story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Monday new start for city government
  • Sentences handed down in drug cases, others
  • Grand jury indicts 3 last week
  • Rocket Docket saved jails $18.7 million
  • Realignment would move Livingston to 5th Circuit
  • Grand Rivers OKs liquor sales
  • Ex-Morganfield police chief jailed after investigation
  • Deer Creek Church recreates biblical village, celebrates true Christmas story
  • Sanders Family back at Fohs Hall
  • IN PICTURES: Salem's Lighted Christmas Parade
  • Deal could ease burden on Kenergy customers
  • County’s child well-being 69th
  • Holiday closings, shipping deadlines
  • KFB success recognized
  • Bechler to chair Ky. House Program Review & Investigations Committee
  • Dual credit class benefits realized
  • JUDGE'S JOURNAL: Roads at fore of county’s efforts of late
  • SUPER NEWS: Community key to education success
  • PASTOR'S PEN: ‘Tis the season to be blessed or stressed
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Church, school center of Chapel Hill community
  • SPORTS: Fouls keep Rockets on heels in 5th loss to undefeated Lyon
  • SPORTS: Lady Rockets miss chance to eliminate hex from Lyon wand
  • SPORTS: Rocket football awards distributed
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: UK, UofL square off Dec. 21 at KFC Yum! Center
  • OUTDOORS: Sick deer suggests baiting deadly to wildlife
  • OUTDOORS: Wildlife commission proposes hunting changes
