What's news this week in Crittenden County...

|Deer Creek live Nativity still growing after 45 years
Mark Bryant, the former Marion City Administrator accused of criminal wrongdoing, has agreed to a plea deal on three felony charges and is facing six years in prison. Standing alongside his attorney Don Thomas of Benton during a pretrial hearing last Thursday in Crittenden Circuit Court, the defendant changed his original plea of not guilty to guilty based on a recommended sentence by special prosecutor Raymond McGee.
- Monday new start for city government
- Sentences handed down in drug cases, others
- Grand jury indicts 3 last week
- Rocket Docket saved jails $18.7 million
- Realignment would move Livingston to 5th Circuit
- Grand Rivers OKs liquor sales
- Ex-Morganfield police chief jailed after investigation
- Deer Creek Church recreates biblical village, celebrates true Christmas story
- Sanders Family back at Fohs Hall
- IN PICTURES: Salem's Lighted Christmas Parade
- Deal could ease burden on Kenergy customers
- County’s child well-being 69th
- Holiday closings, shipping deadlines
- KFB success recognized
- Bechler to chair Ky. House Program Review & Investigations Committee
- Dual credit class benefits realized
- JUDGE'S JOURNAL: Roads at fore of county’s efforts of late
- SUPER NEWS: Community key to education success
- PASTOR'S PEN: ‘Tis the season to be blessed or stressed
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Church, school center of Chapel Hill community
- SPORTS: Fouls keep Rockets on heels in 5th loss to undefeated Lyon
- SPORTS: Lady Rockets miss chance to eliminate hex from Lyon wand
- SPORTS: Rocket football awards distributed
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: UK, UofL square off Dec. 21 at KFC Yum! Center
- OUTDOORS: Sick deer suggests baiting deadly to wildlife
- OUTDOORS: Wildlife commission proposes hunting changes