Wreck injures 2 on U.S. 60 East

UPDATE 4:30 pm
The Kentucky State Police is investigating a two vehicle, injury-collision that occurred on U.S. 60 approximately 11 miles east of Marion in Crittenden County.
The preliminary investigation revealed Julie M Tinsley, 38, of Marion was operating her 2007 Nissan Altima with Helen Renee Stowe, 50, of Marion as a passenger, eastbound on U.S. 60 East. Upon entering a curve Tinsley lost control sliding into the westbound lane of U.S. 60, where she was struck by a 2013 Ford F-250 driven by Floyd Frederick, 68, of Sturgis. Tinsley’s vehicle left the right side of roadway and slid down an embankment coming to final rest uprights facing north. Frederick’s vehicle ran off the right side of roadway down an embankment coming to rest on the passenger side facing west.
Tinsley and Stowe were transported to the Crittenden Health Systems by Crittenden County EMS for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision.
Crittenden County EMS, Mattoon Volunteer Fire Department, Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, and State Highway Department assisted with the investigation.
