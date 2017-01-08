YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Sunday, January 8, 2017
Area deaths
Chad Micheal Lougee, 43,
of Marion died Friday. Myers Funeral Home in Marion is in charge of arrangements.
Bettie Cannon Garcia, 76,
of Clarksville, Tenn., died Thursday. Myers Funeral Home in Marion is in charge of arrangements.
1/08/2017
