Bevin orders flags to half-staff

Gov. Matt Bevin has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff Tuesday in honor of 1st Lt. Jeffrey D. Cooper, a Fort Campbell soldier who died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
Services for 1st Lt. Cooper, who died Sept. 10, 2016, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery.
According to the Department of Defense 1st Lt. Cooper, 25, of Mill Creek, Wash., died in Kuwait, from a non-combat-related injury. He was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Co., 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Fort Campbell.
Gov. Bevin encourages individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute of lowering the flag in honor of 1st Lt. Cooper.
Flag status information is available at http://governor.ky.gov/office/Pages/flagstatus.aspx.