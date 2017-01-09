YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, January 9, 2017
Board working session rescheduled
Tuesday's Crittenden County Board of Education working session has been cancelled and rescheduled as a special meeting beginning at 6 p.m. at Rocket Arena. A disciplinary hearing, which is closed to the public, will be held at 7 p.m.
Crittenden Press Online
1/09/2017 09:56:00 AM
