Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Cave in Rock Ferry idled temporarily
UPDATE AT 4:30 P.M.
: The ferry has reopened.
ORIGINAL POST
: The Cave In Rock Ferry has shut down for about an hour due to a mechanical issue. The ferry expects to resume normal service around 4:45 p.m. today.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
1/24/2017 03:58:00 PM
