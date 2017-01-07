KSP issues checkpoints reminder

The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
The Kentucky State Police utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.
The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on operator impairment, vehicular equipment deficiencies (confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles) and the valid licensing of drivers. Other violations of law and/or other public safety issues that arise will be addressed.
These checkpoints will allow the Kentucky State Police the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth.
Traffic Safety checkpoint locations in the Post 2 District may also be located at our web site: www.kentuckystatepolice.org/posts/press/post2_checkpoints.html
Crittenden County Checkpoint Sites
Location #4: KY 297 at the US 60 intersection
Location #5: US 641 at the Crayne Post Office
Location #6: US 60 at the KY 365 intersection
Location #7: KY 91 at the KY135 intersection