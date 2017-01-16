YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, January 16, 2017
KU outage affects Marion
About 500 customers of Kentucky Utilities Co. in Marion are without power. The outage started around 10:40 a.m., and power is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m. No reason for the outage has been reported.
Crittenden Press Online
1/16/2017 11:11:00 AM
