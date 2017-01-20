Lady Rockets one win away from state

Twitter feed is also available without the app on the Rocket Basketball Blog.
Crittenden County will square off against Lyon County in the title game with the winner advancing to next week's All A Classic State Championship at Frankfort's Civic Center.
Saturday's regional final will be at 4pm at University Heights in Hopkinsville.
If Crittenden moves on to the state tournament, the girls will play at 5pm CST on Wednesday.
Lyon and Crittenden have met once this season and the Lyons won that matchup at Marion.
Live Updates from the Game