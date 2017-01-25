Lady Rockets triumphant in All A opener

This is the Crittenden County's sixth trip to the All A Classic State Tournament and the first since 2011.
In response to the victory, Crittenden County is canceling school on Friday so students, faculty and fans may attend the Elite 8 game as the Lady Rockets take on Harlan in the 10:30am start at Frankfort Convention Center.
Also cancelled is Crittenden County's varsity doubleheader scheduled against Livingston Central on Friday. No makeup date has been set.
