YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
Thursday, January 5, 2017
No school Friday in Crittenden County
There will be no school in Crittenden County Friday. This will be a regular snow day that will have to be made up. It will not serve as the school district's second Rocket Way Snow Day.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
1/05/2017 07:19:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Newer Post
Older Post
Home