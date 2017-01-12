YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Press closed for holiday
The Crittenden Press will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All deadlines will be moved to noon Tuesday.
Also, all government and public offices will be closed Monday.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
1/12/2017 01:08:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Older Post
Home