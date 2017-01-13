Friday, January 13, 2017

Saturday Night at Fohs Hall : Don't Miss It

The Gordon Guess Newsmaker Tribute will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday at Fohs Hall.

Guess is being recognized for a lifetime of community service through a roast-style event that will include a number of his colleagues and friends.

Admission is $10 and all proceeds benefit Fohs Hall.

Tickets are available at the door.

The Peoples Bank and The Crittenden Press are sponsoring this event.
