Scout project helping local dog shelter

Eagle Scout candidate Jacob Hackney of Marion is drumming up support for the Crittenden County Animal Shelter as part of his required Eagle project.
Hackney and a few other Scouts will be at the county animal shelter next to the county road department on U.S. 60 East Saturday morning. They will be doing repairs at the shelter and accepting contributions of dog food, used towels, blankets or pet toys.
Financial contributions will also be accepted.
Anyone interested in helping with donations, but unable make it Saturday may coordinate pickup with the Scout Troop by Calling Sandy Urbanowski at (270) 704-6673 or drop donations off at Marion United Methodist Church.