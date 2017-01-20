.

.

Friday, January 20, 2017

Sheriff's office closed to honor former deputy

Crittenden County Sheriff's Department will be closed  Saturday in honor of former Deputy Steven R. Spillman. According to the sheriff's department, Spillman served the in law enforcement for nine years working as a sheriff's deputy for three years and a K-9 officer and  Marion Police Department patrolman for six years. Funeral services will be held at Life in Christ Church Saturday. The family will receive visitors from 9 a.m. until service time.
Posted by at