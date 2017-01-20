YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, January 20, 2017
Sheriff's office closed to honor former deputy
Crittenden County Sheriff's Department will be closed Saturday in honor of former Deputy Steven R. Spillman. According to the sheriff's department, Spillman served the in law enforcement for nine years working as a sheriff's deputy for three years and a K-9 officer and Marion Police Department patrolman for six years. Funeral services will be held at Life in Christ Church Saturday. The family will receive visitors from 9 a.m. until service time.