U.S 60 work at Henderson starting

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans initial brush clearing and utility work along U.S. 60 near the Henderson Community College Campus starting Tuesday.
This initial work along the right-of-way is the first phase of work to widen U.S. 60 to four lanes from the intersection with Ky. 136 and the Ky. 425 Henderson Bypass at mile-point 8.7 extending westward approximately a mile to mile-point 7.7 It is expected to have little or no impact on traffic flow.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. The contractor plans to be on site along the right of way anytime weather allows. The contractor willl provide advance notice of any lane restrctions that may be required as the work progresses.
Hazex Construction is the prime contractor on this $6.07 million highway improvement project. The target completion date is Oct. 17.