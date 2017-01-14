VA benefits rep alters hours

A Department of Veteran’s Affairs Benefits Field Representative for Crittenden County has revised his monthly schedule for meeting with clients in 2017.
Johnny Allen will be at the Morganfield Senior Citizens Center at 225. N. Richards Lane the first Tuesday of each month and at the Henderson Office of Employment Training at 212 N. Water St. the second Tuesday to go over VA benefits with veterans. Both dates are by appointment only.
Appointment-only opportunities are also available each Monday and Thursday at the Hanson Veterans Center at 926 Veterans Dr.. every Wednesday and the third Tuesday at the Owensboro VA Clinic at 3400 New Harford Road and the fourth Tuesday at the Hartford Kentucky Career Center at 130 E. Washington St.
All appointments are scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Also, appointments can be set up for other times by veterans living in Crittenden, Webster, Hancock, McLean and Muhlenberg counties.
To make an appointment or for more information, contact Allen at (270) 399-1618 or email Johnny.Allen@ky.gov.