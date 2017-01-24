Ways to follow Wednesday's state tournament

|Join the Excitement
Crittenden Press coverage of the All A Classic is presented by
FARMERS BANK
FULL BODY FITNESS STUDIO
FRAZER AND MASSEY LAW FIRM
PARTNERS INSURANCE
JOHNSON'S FURNITURE AND APPLIANCE
MOMENTS IN TIME PHOTOGRAPHY
Here's how you can follow pre-game activities, play-by-play action and post-game interviews:
Rocket Basketball Blog: http://cchsrocketbasketball.blogspot.com
- Find photos, statistics, pre-game and post-game articles and interviews with audio and video.
@CrittendePress on Twitter: twitter.com@CrittendenPress
- Follow us on Twitter for live in-game updates with stats, photos and more.
WMJL Radio: 102.7 FM at Game Time
- Local radio station will broadcast game starting just before 5:30pm CST tipoff with play-by-play and commentary from Keith Davis and Chris Hardesty.