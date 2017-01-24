Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Ways to follow Wednesday's state tournament

Although there will be two full Pep Buses going to Frankfort for tomorrow's Lady Rocket basketball game in the All A State Tournament, we know many fans will be unable to make the trip to Frankfort.

Crittenden Press coverage of the All A Classic is presented by 
FARMERS BANK

FULL BODY FITNESS STUDIO

FRAZER AND MASSEY LAW FIRM

PARTNERS INSURANCE

JOHNSON'S FURNITURE AND APPLIANCE

MOMENTS IN TIME PHOTOGRAPHY


Here's how you can follow pre-game activities, play-by-play action and post-game interviews:
Rocket Basketball Bloghttp://cchsrocketbasketball.blogspot.com
 - Find photos, statistics, pre-game and post-game articles and interviews with audio and video. 

@CrittendePress on Twittertwitter.com@CrittendenPress
 - Follow us on Twitter for live in-game updates with stats, photos and more.

 WMJL Radio: 102.7 FM at Game Time
 - Local radio station will broadcast game starting just before 5:30pm CST tipoff with play-by-play and commentary from Keith Davis and Chris Hardesty.
