Wednesday, January 18, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Kenlee McDaniel (left) and
Kate Keller have earned a trip
to Friday’s inauguration.
Two local middle schoolers will be among outstanding students from across the United States who will gather in the nation’s capital for the Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit this week. Kenlee McDaniel and Kate Keller were nominated by Crittenden County teachers, and they were accepted into this unique program that will culminate with the students attending Friday’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Read the entire story and the following headlines inside this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Shokpo closing date scheduled for Feb. 4
  • 5 indicted last week by local grand jury
  • Man who allegedly fled to avoid trial gets new date
  • CDC: Flu activity in Ky. rising
  • Marion native dies from electrical shock
  • Livingston Hospital CEO knows rural health care
  • Chamber hoping crime pays
  • Chamber revamps its website
  • Comer’s new Madisonville office staffed
  • Woman credits granddaughter with book idea
  • Rosebud crash among holiday accidents
  • Crittenden Schools’ refund much lighter
  • Retirement age could go up with longer lives
  • SPORTS: Rockets please bias crowd
  • SPORTS: Lady Rockets seeking 6th All A trip to state
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Gamecocks, firecrackers visit Rupp Saturday
  • Providence woman arrested for meth
  • Porter earns Post 217’s January honor
  • @ THE LIBRARY: Overdue library materials accepted without penalty
  • Education trust contest offers $1K savings account, school rewards
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Marion busy mercantile town in 1900
  • FRANKFORT RECAP: Sen. Ridley supports abortion bills, opposes labor legislation
  • USDA: Transfer of land to next generation easier
  • Farmers can get FSA text messages
  • Ag, natural resources scholarships available
  • Local Kentucky food sales rake in $65 million
  • Kentucky beekeeping schools set for 2017
  • 2016 record year for state soybeans
  • Crittenden not among top producing counties
