Friday, February 24, 2017
Bill to fund state’s fifth veterans’ nursing home advances
Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Brownsville, the sponsor of House Bill 13, said the bond funds are a required match for $19.5 million in federal funds slated to build the 90-bed state veterans’ nursing facility in Bowling Green. Kentucky’s other state veteran’s nursing facilities are located in Hazard, Wilmore, Hanson and Radcliff.
The Bowling Green facility—which would serve a 17-county area in south central Kentucky—is approved for funding “as long as we have our state matching money,” said Meredith.
The bill was amended to encourage that any future beds allocated by the federal government or reallocated by the state for a state veterans’ nursing home be set aside for Magoffin County, where plans are underway to locate a sixth state veterans’ nursing home.
Rep. John Blanton, R-Salyersville, the sponsor of the amendment, said that it will help meet the needs of veterans in East Kentucky.
“Every veteran comes out a winner,” Blanton said.
HB 13 has an emergency clause, which means the bill would become law immediately after it is signed by the governor or otherwise becomes law.
The bill now goes to the Senate for its consideration.
