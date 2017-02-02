Former Congressman dies

THE PADUCAH SUN
Thomas Jefferson Barlow III of Paducah, a former U.S. representative in Kentucky's First District and director of River City Missions, died Wednesday at Baptist Health Paducah. He was 76.
Barlow, a Democrat, served one term in the 103rd Congress, from 1993 to 1995. He ran for re-election in 1994 but was defeated by Republican Ed Whitfield.
Whitfield's successor, Congressman James Comer, plans to pay tribute to Barlow Thursday on the floor of the House of Representatives.
"I knew Congressman Barlow. He was a tremendous public servant and very successful western Kentucky businessman," Comer said. "I know many members of Congress who served with him, who are still there, would like to send their respects to the Barlow family."
Former Paducah City Commissioner Robert Coleman served with Barlow on the board of River City Missions, which provides services for the homeless.
"He worked diligently on behalf of the mission," Coleman said.