Funny money passed locally

This fake $20 bill was passed at a Marion convenience store recently. The red,
Oriental writing on the face to the left is a clear indication the bill is counterfeit.
Counterfeit money has been passed locally of late, and more is circulating in the area.
Liberty Fuels owner Craig Gilland said his Marion convenience store has seen two $20 bills come through the business that are clearly fake, with red Oriental writing on the face. Local businesses are warned to check bills closely.
In addition, Kentucky State Police are warning of fake $20 and $100 bills being passed in the area. These bill, too, are easy to spot, with "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY" imprinted on the face.
Kentucky State Police are warning people to be on the lookout for counterfeit
bills with "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY" imprinted on the front.