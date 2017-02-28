Overnight threat of severe weather

Emergency planners are warning of a possible overnight storm cell capable of producing damaging winds, golf-ball size hail and possible tornadoes.
The greatest chance for severe weather is between midnight and 6am which of great concern, according the National Weather Service at Paducah.
People are twice as likely to be hurt or killed in night-time tornados, according to the weather service. The reason is people are less aware of a potential strike.
The weather service and local emergency management officials are urging everyone to make sure their weather radios are working properly and to be engaged with the chances of overnight threatening weather.
Crittenden County's girls' basketball team is scheduled to play at 7:40pm tonight in Morton's Gap in the Second Region Tournament. So far, there is no indication from school officials that the game could be postponed.