Saturday, February 4, 2017
Pipe bursts: Conrad's down temporarily
Update: The store re-opened late this afternoon.
A pipe burst inside Conrad's Harvest Foods this morning, forcing a temporary closing of the grocery store. Marion firemen responded and helped sweep water out of the store.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
2/04/2017 10:17:00 AM
