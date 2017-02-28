YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Record-setting Rockets face Henderson tonight
Crittenden County (25-7) faces Henderson County (24-5) in the 7:40pm tipoff.
Lady Rocket coach Shannon Hodge (24 years) and Henderson County skipper Jeff Haile (30 years) are the longest tenured coaches in the entire region. Henderson has won 13 regional titles under Haile. The Lady Colonels have won 10 of the last 12 regional championships, including the last four in a row.
Coach Hodge's only regional championship came in 2011.
The winner will face either Madisonville (18-12) or Hopkinsville (22-8) in Friday’s semifinals.