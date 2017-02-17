School cancelled Monday due to illness

Crittenden County school officials have called off school for Monday due to a drop in attendance related to illnesses running rampant through the community. But students will still have to put on their thinking caps.
Superintendent Vince Clark made the call this afternoon. All students are being notified before heading home today, and a One-Call to parents will be sent out as well.
Attendance is at 88 percent and trending down, the superintendent said. So far this academic year, attendance has averaged 95 percent.
Clark said Monday will be a non-traditional instruction (NTI) day, which the district was allowed to begin using this year as a means to continue instruction on days when classes are called off, primarily due to weather. He called Monday a Rocket Way "Flu" Day, a play on Rocket Way Snow Day, the name of the program designed to save the school calendar due to inclement weather.
This will be the second NTI day used this year. The first was on Jan. 5 due to wintry weather.
Classes will resume Tuesday, at which time attendance will be re-evaluated.
Several school districts in the area and across Kentucky have called off classes recently due to illnesses.
This will not affect the Fifth District Basketball Tournament and the Lady Rockets' game scheduled for Monday at Cadiz. It will be played as schedule.