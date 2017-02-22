YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Senate panel approves bill to make some military surplus vehicles street legal
“It is basically taking care of a problem that was brought to me by one of my constituents,” said Sen. Stephen West, R-Paris.
West told committee members the bill would give citizens who purchase certain military surplus vehicles a way to make them street legal. The bill would set up a way to get them licensed, titled and ensure that they’ve been retrofitted as needed and have seat belts installed.
The proposed legislation calls for military surplus vehicles to be inspected before they are titled. Additionally, a new inspection form for the vehicles will be created and a military surplus vehicle will be defined as a motor vehicle.
The bill now goes to the Senate for full consideration.