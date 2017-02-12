Sturgis man hurt in 60 crash

Kentucky State Police is investigating a single vehicle, injury-collision that occurred about 10:30pm Saturday on U.S. 60 East near the intersection with Ky. 365.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Jerry Wright, 51, of Sturgis was operating a 2004 Ford F-250 traveling eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle while attempting to negotiate a curve. The truck went off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment, causing it to overturn.
Wright was transported by ambulance to Methodist Hospital in Union County due to injuries sustained in the collision. He was wearing his seat belt.
Kentucky State Police is investigating the collision. Mattoon Volunteer Fire Department, Crittenden County EMS and Crittenden County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.