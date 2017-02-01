What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

The 1937 Flood forced Dycusburg residents to evacuate by boat
It remains one of the worst natural disasters in American history and is rivaled locally only by the 2009 ice storm that crippled Crittenden County. The Great Flood of 1937 swamped cities and towns the entire length of the Ohio River, displacing hundreds of thousands of residents from Pittsburgh, Pa., down to Cairo, Ill., including those along Kentucky’s northern border and every river community in Crittenden County. Across four states, the mid-winter calamity claimed 385 lives and racked up nearly $9 billion in damage in today’s dollars.

  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: 1937 Flood inundated communities
  • Brazen thieves hold city victims at gunpoint
  • Local suspect in Jan. 16 Salem burglary arrested
  • MPD investigating restaurant burglary
  • Police investigating video of CCHS fight
  • Lady Rockets’ season one for history books
  • SPORTS: Moss breaks scoring record
  • SPORTS: Girls’ enter local sports lore
  • SPORTS: Lady Rockets turn back Lyon, shooting for league title
  • Library extending hours as of March 1
  • Free February program at library to discuss tenant, landlord rights
  • Barnes fuels love of history by making his own weapons
  • Jobless rates fall in all but one Ky. county
  • Byford offers tip to avoid extra $3 charge
  • School attendance just below 95 percent
  • 1st NTI participation lowest at high school
  • USDA to measure welfare of farmers
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Maggard high on 2017 football recruits 
  • Community encouraged to wear red Friday for heart disease awareness
  • Heating your home safely requires precautions
  • Crittenden County basketball homecoming is set for Feb. 10
  • SPORTS: No rest for weary; Rockets entering final stretch grind
  • Bill would put Bible study in Ky. classrooms
