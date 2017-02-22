What's news this week in Crittenden County...

|Marion Mayor Mickey Alexander is greeted by Councilwoman D'Anna Sallin Monday
evening following the mayor's final meeting as head of city government.
- Marion Mayor resigns post, plus mayoral history and resignation statement
- Income survey could save city $1 million
- Bellville stoplight adjustment sought
- Marion City Council addresses myriad issues
- City revolving loan fund appointments chosen
- Officials vow to eradicate pestilence
- Marion man dies in Princeton crash
- Telephone audit could save county thousands
- Illness half fills hospital, empties schools
- School calendar may be pushed to May 16
- LEGISLATIVE REVIEW: Bike helmet bill overreach
- LEGISLATIVE REVIEW: Bill doubles political gift limits
- Ky. grocery costs falling
- Distinguished Alumni nomination period open
- CCHS photo project asks juniors to define world with image
- Emergency managers preparing for eclipse
- Pest control, wheat schools open to farmers
- WEVV to carry Crittenden weather data
- Local gardening program March 4
- SPORTS: Unsatisifed, Lady Rockets want district crown
- SPORTS: Towery gets 20 in loss
- SPORTS: Crittenden splits with Campbell to close out regular season
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Alexander a four-star recruit for Calipari
- Fredonia auto salvage offers inventory of its parts online
- Meacham Hams now closed
- Talents of an interesting life emerge during Marion visit
- Kentucky colleges release dean’s lists
- Main Street programs Travis among put $109M in towns
- Workplace labor posters available free
- AG Beasher seeks faith-based scam busters
- FELTY YODER: From his heavenly throne, Jesus still building ministry