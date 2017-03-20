20-year-old Marion man dies in crash

|Facebook profile photo
Kentucky State Police investigated the crash that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Logan Bingham.
It happened approximately 2.5 miles east of Marion on US 60 at 11:46pm.
The preliminary investigation found that Bingham was operating a 2004 Chevrolet passenger car traveling westbound on US 60. For an undetermined reason his vehicle ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree.
Bingham was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene, according to state police. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
According to information on social media, Bingham was employed at Henry and Henry Monument Co., in Marion and was attending Madisonville Community College. He was a 2015 graduate of Crittenden County High School and had recently worked as a fueling attendant at Liberty Fuels on the south side of Marion.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Cody Kromer. Trooper Kromer was assisted on scene by Trooper Jacob Stephens, Sergeant Craig Engler, the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, Marion Fire Department, Kentucky Highway Department and the Crittenden County Coroner’s Office.