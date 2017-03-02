YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Area deaths
Peggy Jean Harris, 69, of Salem
died Wednesday. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremations Services in Salem is in charge of arrangements.
Grace Evelyn Roberts 83, of Marion
died Wednesday. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
3/02/2017 09:37:00 PM
