Board of ed meeting to follow tax forum

Crittenden County Board of Education on March 14 will host a public forum on a proposed tax increase to fund school construction followed by a special-called board meeting.
The forum, part of the "Give 5 for Kids" informational campaign, begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Rocket Arena conference room.
The board meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. or immediately following the forum, is scheduled to cover business from this week's meeting that was cancelled. The March 14 meeting had originally been scheduled as a working session, where business is typically not voted upon.