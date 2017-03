Students go back to school later in August LONGER SUMMER BREAK COMING Crittenden County students will have a longer summer break than those in recent years, but will go deeper int...

Officials concerned about Country Club Drive Country Club Drive. Of significant concern to Marion City Council is the rapid deterioration of Country Club Drive. Councilwoman D’Ann...

Livingston shooting suspect still at large WANTED Livingston County authorities are still looking for a local man they say is armed and should be considered dangerous. Christop...

Pool may not open without public assistance City officials are still hoping there can be a deal struck to keep the Marion Country Club pool open, but time is running out. Club off...