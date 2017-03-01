Corydon stoplight to be removed Thursday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to remove a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 60 (Main Street) and KY 145 (7th Street and Greenlick Road) in Corydon on Thursday.
KYTC District 2 traffic engineers placed the signal in flashing mode on Nov. 4, 2016, to allow a study of how traffic moved through the intersection without the signal. During the 90-day study period there were no reported traffic crashes at the intersection.
“This signal was originally placed in operation to assist with traffic flow at the Old Corydon School,” KYTC District 2 Chief Engineer Wade Clements said. “With the school closed, traffic flow at the intersection is greatly diminished.”
During the study, KYTC engineers monitored the area for adverse impacts to traffic flow that might be associated with removal of the signal.
The traffic signal is along U.S. 60 in Corydon at Henderson County mile point 2.934 and KY 145 mile point 8.131. Approximately 6,500 vehicles travel through the intersection on U.S. 60 in an average day.
In a letter to Corydon Mayor James Self outlining the signal study and removal process, Clements noted that a preliminary scan of traffic data indicated the intersection no longer met the warrants for a traffic signal.
“Traffic volume on both KY 145 and Green Lick Road were below the minimum requirements for a traffic signal,” Clements said. “A previous crash history review at this intersection indicated that most of the collisions occurring were rear-end type crashes involving vehicles stopped on U.S. 60 waiting for the traffic signal to turn green.”
Removal of the traffic signal is expected to reduce vehicle delays and also increase the safety by minimizing the potential for rear-end collisions on U.S. 60.
Once the traffic signal is removed on Thursday, the intersection will be converted to a two-way stop intersection with U.S. 60 traffic having the right-of-way. Traffic engineers will continue to monitor safety of the intersection from time to time after the signal is removed.
Clements noted that if the existing signal were to remain in service it would have required significant upgrades.
A signal crew expects to be at the site around 9 a.m., Thursday, to start the removal process. Motorists are advised to be alert for personnel and bucket trucks working in and around the intersection at the south edge of Corydon during the day Thursday.