Forgiveness House: Walk-through Easter drama

|Scenes from last year.
First Baptist Church of Fredonia will present its 11th Annual Forgiveness House on two weekends this month and next, starting with this weekend.
During March, the walk-through drama will be held from 6-8 p.m., this Friday and Saturday and from 2:30-8 p.m., on Sunday.
During April, the dates are Friday, April and Saturday, April 15 from 6-8 p.m., each night.
The drama will be held at the church’s Family Life Center located next to the church at 208 Cassidy Avenue in Fredonia.
The production will portray the last days of Jesus Christ on earth.
Event goers will begin their journey through Forgiveness House by viewing the Last Supper of Jesus with his disciples. The next scene will take them to the garden where Jesus prayed. Then comes the scene of Jesus’ crucifixion. Next is a stop at the tomb where the viewer will experience the resurrection of Jesus Christ. From there, a newly added scene for this year is the ascension of Jesus into Heaven. The final segment will be a visit to Heaven. This scene has also been newly revised.
The entire production includes script changes from previous productions, and new scenery and music.
|Scenes from last year.
This event is free and everyone is not only invited, but encouraged to attend, say organizers.
Child care will be available for children under the age of nine.
New tours will begin approximately every 30 minutes.
Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended, especially for larger groups.
For more information, call Rena Hillyard at (270) 625-3837 to make reservations.