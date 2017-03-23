Livingston shooting suspect still at large

|WANTED
Christopher “Critter” Curnel, 27, is wanted for attempted murder after a shooting on Lola Road last Thursday.
Livingston County Deputy Ryan Burrow is the lead investigator in the case. He talked to Curnel on the phone late last week, and he said the suspect had agreed to turn himself in, but did not show up.
The sheriff's department said Curnel was last seen driving a blue 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup. The body of the truck is dark blue with light blue front fenders and a primer-gray tailgate. The truck bears a Kentucky registration plate with the number 389LKJ.
Curnel faces charges of attempted murder, wanton endangerment and felony theft for an incident at a residence on Lola Road about 2 miles south of Berry’s Ferry. Barrow said Curnel was at the home and three other individuals, a woman and two men, were also there. After an argument, the three other people were fleeing the scene in their vehicles when Curnel allegedly fired multiple gunshots at them from a handgun.
“This was not just a random incident,” the deputy said.
The deputy said all of the individuals involved in the incident were acquaintances. He said Curnel is known to law enforcement officers because he has a criminal history.
Nobody was hurt in the shooting.
Anyone with information about this case should call the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at (270) 928-2122, Kentucky State Police at (800) 222-5555 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 443-TELL.