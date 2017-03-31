YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, March 31, 2017
Longtime anchorman dies
Former WPSD TV anchorman Tom Butler has died.
Butler was a fixture on Channel 6 for many years and he was recently selected to the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
3/31/2017 01:14:00 PM
