Missing girl last seen in Dyersburg, Tenn.

Milaja A. Kimbrell, 15, was last seen last Thursday night. She was reported missing early Friday morning from her home on U.S. 60 West.
Crittenden County Sheriff’s Deputy Ray Agent is leading the local investigation. He is working with police in Illinois and Tennessee.
Agent said the teen’s boyfriend, 16-year-old Eric Miller is also missing from his Cambria, Ill., home.
Through the investigation, Agent said it has been determined that the boyfriend solicited a ride from an Illinois woman who also picked up the teenage girl from Marion. The driver told authorities that the two were dropped off early Friday morning in Dyersburg, a west Tennessee city on I-69 and near the Mississippi River.
