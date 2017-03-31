PADD honoring 100-year-olds

At least seven men and women in Crittenden County have already or will turn 100 this year, and others who have not been identified are encouraged to include their name for public recognition in May.
May is Older Americans Month, and Pennyrile Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living is honoring each centenarian in its nine-county area that includes Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon and Caldwell counties. The agency will provide a recognition plaque for those individuals who are or will be 100 years of age or older on or before Dec. 31, 2017.
To suggest someone to be honored, call Jill Collins at the Agency on Aging at the Pennyrile Area Development District office in Hopkinsville at (270) 886-9484, email her at jill.collins@ky.gov, fax the honoree's name and information to (270) 886-3211 or visit the PADD website at peadd.org for a link to access an information sheet. Submissions are requested by Monday.