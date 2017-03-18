Police looking for armed Livingston man

|Critter Curnel
The Livingston County Sheriff's Department says Christopher "Critter" Curnel, 27, is wanted for attempted murder after a shooting on Lola Road near Salem on Thursday.
The sheriff's department said Curnel was last seen driving a blue 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup. The body of the truck is dark blue with light blue front fenders and a primer-gray tailgate. The truck bears a Kentucky registration plate with the number 389LKJ.
Curnel faces charges of attempted murder, wanton endangerment and felony theft.
Anyone with information about this case should call the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 270-928-2122, Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL.