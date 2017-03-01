Senate OKs bill to make military surplus vehicles street legal

Senate Bill 176, sponsored by Sen. Stephen West, would give citizens who purchase military surplus vehicles a way to make them street legal by outlining a framework for the state to follow when licensing and titling the vehicles.
“It requires the Transportation Cabinet to create a new inspection form for military surplus vehicles since a vehicle must be inspected prior to titling,” said West, R-Paris. “In order to get a title, the vehicles would have to be retrofitted with all the appropriate equipment – safety harnesses, et cetera – to meet the federal regulatory guidelines.”
Prior to passing the bill, senators approved an amendment that removed a specification in the legislation would have limited it to four-wheeled vehicles. West said the amendment was the result of the realization that it would be helpful to expand the legislation to cover larger trucks that can used for agriculture and other purposes.
The bill was approved by the Senate on a 37-0 vote. It now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.
