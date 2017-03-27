Students go back to school later in August

The final day for classroom instruction this year will be Tuesday, May 16, a full 10 days earlier than in 2016. Last summer was delayed due to numerous make-up days nessitated by wintry weather. But this year, students have only two days to recover at the end of the calendar, which was initially planned for Friday, May 12.
There is also a teacher planning day April 9 that could be used for classes if more make-up days become necessary.
The 2017-18 start for students will be Wednesday, Aug. 16, a bit later than in the last few years. The current school year started on Aug. 10, giving children only 77 days of play following May 26 dismissal. Summer 2017 is slated to last 93 days.
The last day for students in the next academic year was moved to May 22, 2018, to allow for additional teacher planning time throughout the year.
Superintendent Vince Clark said the later start to next year's calendar was not a result of legislation passed in this year's Kentucky General Assembly encouraging schools to give kids a longer summer. Opening date had been set prior to a measure approved by lawmakers urging classes to begin no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26.
The board last week also set the dates and times for the Class of 2017 graduation ceremonies. Commencement will be Friday, May 19 with class night the evening prior. Baccalaureate will be Wednesday, May 17. All ceremonies begin at 6 p.m.