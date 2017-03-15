Wednesday, March 15, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County

Educational District 5
Three names are being considered by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) to fill the vacant Educational District 5 seat on the five-member board of education, and all support a proposed tax increase for new school construction. Ryan C. McDaniel, Kenneth O. “Ken” Crider and Michael A. “Mike” Crider were all educated in Crittenden County schools and have children in the local education system, including the middle school, which is targeted for replacement in the school district's construction plan.

Find more on this story and the following headlines inside this week's edition of The Crittenden Press:
  • Marion man, 20, killed in Saturday crash
  • AG wants KU rate increase request cut by 2/3
  • Faith-based clinic offers HOPE to unready mothers
  • Crittenden 1 of 7 counties where jobless rate jumped
  • Salem woman, 53, arrested on meth-related charges
  • EDITORIAL: Ag Day gives us pause to thank our local farmers
  • AD DAY: Extension agents help keep counties’ diverse agriculture thriving
  • AG DAY: Comparison of 2012 county ag census with 1950
  • LEGISLATIVE REVIEW: Later school start bill awaits Governor
  • LEGISLATIVE REVIEW: Time short for lawmakers
  • Sen. Ridley planning for eclipse
  • Yearly tree giveaway Friday; 7 varieties
  • Meetings invite education accountability input
  • March recognized as Eye Donor Month
  • Foundation grants museum funding
  • Siemens executives meet with Congressman Comer
  • Perrin wins essay contest
  • Fohs Hall offers renewable scholarship to senior class
  • SPORTS: Free cleats, bats for youth players
  • SPORTS: Late losses keep Rockets winless after 2
  • SPORTS: Beverly homers in Lady Rockets’ 11-0 win to open season
  • SPORTS: Starnes expects strong track season
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Hawkins important to UK’s tourney run
  • BRACKETS: Find our 2017 NCAA brackets
  • SPORTS: Area runners invited to 5-race series
Posted by at