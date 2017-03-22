What's news this week in Crittenden County...

For a comprehensive look at the proposed tax increase and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
- Man wanted for attempted murder
- CCMS library move makes room for baby boom
- Board of ed sets last day of school, summer longer than recently
- Board of ed gives OK to ag ed for turning bus into greenhouse
- Bus driver shortage creates havoc
- Free lunch questioned, threatened
- Country Club Drive concern for city
- Utility pole relocation plan on hold for now
- Fiscal court OKs asphalt for Ky. 365, Ky. 723
- Tabor selected to fill vacant council seat
- Local man pops "the question" at Trivia Night
- Road sign thefts grow
- EDITORIAL: Frankfort to blame for inequity of school tax
- LEGISLATIVE REVIEW: Charter schools bad for Ky.
- LEGISLATIVE REVIEW: Charter schools: No heartburn in House
- Ky. Legislature: Charter schools, nuclear plants OK’d
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Crittenden residents head to Washington State at turn of 20th century
- SPORTS: Charter students, homes-chooler legislation poses questions for public school officials
- SPORTS: Youth recreational team assignments
- SPORTS: Track & Field results
- SPORTS: Summer hoops action set for boys
- SPORTS: Book’s walk-off triple completes comeback
- SPORTS: Crittenden winless after first 4; rain makes going even tougher
- Wood Badge recognizes Combs for leadership
- County seeks fitness grant for park’s trail
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: LB Daniel ‘keeps it real’; ‘Cats survive Shockers
- Easter Story comes to life at Forgiveness House
- Sun ending Monday print newspaper
- Bruns presents at WKU conference
- Crochet Corner creates comradery, craft time
- Post 217 celebrates 98 years of service
- New resource offers clothes, accessories at CCMS
- Spring Fling Saturday