Wednesday, March 22, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

An informational meeting hosted by Crittenden County Board of Education to share the rationale for a proposed “recallable nickel” for school construction turned out to be more of an inquisition. A vocal opposition, mostly farmers who would be among the most affected by the property tax, raised more questions than could be answered at last week’s public forum. But school officials say that was part of the purpose for the public forum – find out what taxpayers need to know about the proposed 5.8-cent increase in the school tax before moving forward.

For a comprehensive look at the proposed tax increase and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Man wanted for attempted murder
  • CCMS library move makes room for baby boom
  • Board of ed sets last day of school, summer longer than recently
  • Board of ed gives OK to ag ed for turning bus into greenhouse
  • Bus driver shortage creates havoc
  • Free lunch questioned, threatened
  • Country Club Drive concern for city
  • Utility pole relocation plan on hold for now
  • Fiscal court OKs asphalt for Ky. 365, Ky. 723
  • Tabor selected to fill vacant council seat
  • Local man pops "the question" at Trivia Night
  • Road sign thefts grow
  • EDITORIAL: Frankfort to blame for inequity of school tax
  • LEGISLATIVE REVIEW: Charter schools bad for Ky.
  • LEGISLATIVE REVIEW: Charter schools: No heartburn in House
  • Ky. Legislature: Charter schools, nuclear plants OK’d
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Crittenden residents head to Washington State at turn of 20th century
  • SPORTS: Charter students, homes-chooler legislation poses questions for public school officials
  • SPORTS: Youth recreational team assignments
  • SPORTS: Track & Field results
  • SPORTS: Summer hoops action set for boys
  • SPORTS: Book’s walk-off triple completes comeback
  • SPORTS: Crittenden winless after first 4; rain makes going even tougher
  • Wood Badge recognizes Combs for leadership
  • County seeks fitness grant for park’s trail
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: LB Daniel ‘keeps it real’; ‘Cats survive Shockers
  • Easter Story comes to life at Forgiveness House
  • Sun ending Monday print newspaper
  • Bruns presents at WKU conference
  • Crochet Corner creates comradery, craft time
  • Post 217 celebrates 98 years of service
  • New resource offers clothes, accessories at CCMS
  • Spring Fling Saturday
